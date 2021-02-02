Govt hikes defence capital budget by 19% for military modernization

The increase in the overall budget in 2021-22 over the budget estimates of the past year is because of a fall in allocation for pensions. While defence pensions stood at ₹1.33 trillion in 2020-21, it declined to ₹1.16 trillion in the 2021-22 budget. The defence ministry later clarified that the amount allocated was higher last year because of some pension arrears that needed to be paid.