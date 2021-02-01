OPEN APP
Home >Budget >News >Govt increases reliance on costly small savings to fund India Budget
Graphic: Bloomberg
Graphic: Bloomberg

Govt increases reliance on costly small savings to fund India Budget

1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 05:09 PM IST Jeanette Rodrigues , Bloomberg

The govt estimates it will borrow about 5 trillion in the year through March 31 from this pool meant to support households and pensioners, double the 2.5 trillion initially budgeted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is increasingly tapping citizens’ small savings to fund India’s budget plans, a costlier method as traditional avenues face a glut of debt.

The administration estimates it will borrow about 5 trillion ($69 billion) in the year through March 31 from this pool meant to support households and pensioners, double the 2.5 trillion initially budgeted. Even that’s a steep rise from almost nothing under previous governments.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Small savers tapped
View Full Image
Small savers tapped

The increased reliance may eventually prove costly. The federal government pays about 8% for 10-year small savings, compared with the 6% yield on a sovereign bond of similar maturity. The higher rates on a competing product limit how steeply banks can cut deposit -- and consequently lending -- rates, hampering monetary transmission.

Interest costs are budgeted to account for 20% of total expenditure in the year starting April 1 -- up from 18% estimated in the previous year -- even as total borrowing is projected to dip.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout