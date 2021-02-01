Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Budget >News >Govt increases reliance on costly small savings to fund India Budget
Graphic: Bloomberg

Govt increases reliance on costly small savings to fund India Budget

1 min read . 05:09 PM IST Jeanette Rodrigues , Bloomberg

The govt estimates it will borrow about 5 trillion in the year through March 31 from this pool meant to support households and pensioners, double the 2.5 trillion initially budgeted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is increasingly tapping citizens’ small savings to fund India’s budget plans, a costlier method as traditional avenues face a glut of debt.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is increasingly tapping citizens’ small savings to fund India’s budget plans, a costlier method as traditional avenues face a glut of debt.

The administration estimates it will borrow about 5 trillion ($69 billion) in the year through March 31 from this pool meant to support households and pensioners, double the 2.5 trillion initially budgeted. Even that’s a steep rise from almost nothing under previous governments.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The administration estimates it will borrow about 5 trillion ($69 billion) in the year through March 31 from this pool meant to support households and pensioners, double the 2.5 trillion initially budgeted. Even that’s a steep rise from almost nothing under previous governments.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
View Full Image
Small savers tapped
Click on the image to enlarge

The increased reliance may eventually prove costly. The federal government pays about 8% for 10-year small savings, compared with the 6% yield on a sovereign bond of similar maturity. The higher rates on a competing product limit how steeply banks can cut deposit -- and consequently lending -- rates, hampering monetary transmission.

Interest costs are budgeted to account for 20% of total expenditure in the year starting April 1 -- up from 18% estimated in the previous year -- even as total borrowing is projected to dip.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.