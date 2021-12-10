Govt is likely to extend ECLGS to help small biz

The covid-19 outbreak last year and a consequent 68-day nationwide lockdown had a devastating impact on the economy. India’s gross domestic product contracted in the first two quarters of FY21—24.4% in the first three months and 7.4% in the second quarter. Thereafter, the economy rebounded on the back of the ₹20 trillion stimulus package, and several policy reforms announced since March 2020. The third quarter saw a positive 0.5% growth, followed by 1.6% expansion in the fourth quarter ended 31 March. The Indian economy started the current fiscal year with a record 20.1% expansion in the first quarter and 8.4% in the second, signalling a strong revival in business activities.

