Govt may announce PLI scheme for more sectors in Budget2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 12:44 PM IST
The upcoming Budget 2023 can led to the extension of production linked incentive(PLI) scheme to more high-employment potential sectors
The government is likely to extend fiscal incentives for production of toys, bicycles and leather and footwear in the forthcoming budget as it looks to expand production linked incentive (PLI) scheme to cover more high-employment potential sectors, sources said.