Budget may put India's missing middle in Ayushman Bharat

“The missing middle scheme would not be an individual-based scheme; rather, it would be expanded for groups. If it would be individuals, then only unhealthy people will be inclined to enrol under the scheme, and if it would be for groups, healthy people may also opt for health coverage plans and pay the premium. Our concept will be successful if our risk pool is larger. And if the risk pool is smaller, then the premium will shoot up, and people may not come forward to opt for the scheme. So, we have to take care that all categories of people, healthy and unhealthy, should come under the missing middle category," one of the two people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.