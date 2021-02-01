Govt proposes to launch securities market code: FM

Govt proposes to launch securities market code: FM1 min read . 12:37 PM IST
The securities market code will include the Sebi Act, Depositories Act and Government Securities Act, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said
The government on Monday proposed to launch a unified securities market code.
The securities market code will include the Sebi Act, Depositories Act and Government Securities Act, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget for 2021-22 in Parliament.
In addition, the capital markets watchdog, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), will be notified as regulator for a gold exchange, she added.
Towards investor protection, the Finance Minister proposed to introduce an investor charter as a right for investors in all financial products.
