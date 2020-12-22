Govt spending on health infra likely to see a boost in budget

“It is crucial to save the private health sector from collapse and improve government health sector infrastructure in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. This has to be supplemented with improving WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) infrastructure and creating a robust workforce of healthcare providers to take care of the homeless and residents of unauthorized slums," said Professor Nirmal K. Ganguly, president, Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research in India and former director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research. “Greater investment is also needed for preparedness against other health emergencies that may arise in the future, by strengthening diagnostic testing capacities and contact tracing mechanisms," he added.