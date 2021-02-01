Govt to incentivise incorporation of ‘one person companies’ to boost startups

Govt to incentivise incorporation of ‘one person companies’ to boost startups1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 12:28 PM IST
Sitharaman said incorporation of OPCs will be incentivised by allowing such companies ‘to grow without restriction on paid up capital and turnover, allowing conversion into any other type of company at any time’
The government on Monday said it proposes to incentivise incorporation of one person companies (OPCs), a move that will benefit startups and innovators.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said incorporation of OPCs will be incentivised by allowing such companies "to grow without restriction on paid up capital and turnover, allowing conversion into any other type of company at any time, reducing the residency limit for an Indian citizen to set up an OPC from 182 days to 120 days, and allow also non-resident Indians to incorporate OPCs in India".
Budget 2021: Higher customs duties for PCBA, camera modules for mobile phones1 min read . 02:07 PM IST
Seven mega textile parks to boost jobs, exports1 min read . 02:06 PM IST
Radhika Gupta calls Union Budget 2021 'thoughtful one for extraordinary times'3 min read . 02:07 PM IST
Healthcare takes centre stage against covid backdrop3 min read . 01:57 PM IST
"This will be a big boost for startups," she said while presenting the first paperless Union Budget.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.