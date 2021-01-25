Govt to offer clarity on tax residence rules for fiscal 2021

According to the Income Tax Act, any person would become an Indian resident for tax purposes, if he spends 182 days in India in the year of earning the taxable income. Indian citizens and persons of Indian origins who visit India can also become residents for tax purposes if they had spent 365 days here in the preceding four years and have spent either 120 days or 182 days in the year the tax liability arises, depending on the income level. Those with ₹15 lakh or more income from Indian sources, the lower 120-day threshold will apply and in the case of others, 182 days. This 120-day threshold for FY21 was over at the end of July 2020 during most of which, international travel remained restricted. A resident’s global income gets taxed in India while a non-resident only has to pay taxes on India income.