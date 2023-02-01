Govt to offer sickle cell anemia status cards to tribal people below 40 years, initiate testing from Chhattisgarh
- The aim is to raise pre-marital counselling to the vulnerable population about the risk a having a child positive with sickle cell anemia if the couple is already affected with sickle cell disease
NEW DELHI, UNION BUDGET 2023 : In a bid to eliminate sickle cell anemia by 2027 in a mission mode, the Central government may soon initiate the testing of tribal people aged below 40 years to monitor their sickle cell anemia status. The government will provide cards to the tribal community mentioning their disease status.
