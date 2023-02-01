Govt to offer sickle cell anemia status cards to tribal people below 40 years, initiate testing from Chhattisgarh

“The government will provide cards to the tribal people below 40 years of age. This will help to determine their sickle cell anemia or status. The card will also hold pre-marital counselling for people at risk. If they marry another sickle cell anemia patient and it is likely that they would have a child affected with sickle cell disease," said Mansukh Mandaviya, union health minister adding that the screening aims to reduce the prevalence of the disease from the country.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}