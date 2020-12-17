Govt will not restrict import of raw materials: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said while government will continue to discourage import of final goods that Indian entrepreneurs are capable of producing under its Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan , it will not restrict import of raw material or intermediate goods.

“We did not stop imports, we only made them expensive by putting some duties on them. So nothing is closed for imports. But clearly we don’t want to support imports of those goods which you (Indian industry) are producing and those services you (Indian industry) are capable of providing. We are conscious that raw material support and intermediary goods support through imports will have to be carried on. We will continue with that," Sitharaman said speaking at the annual session of Indian Chamber of Commerce.

Sitharaman said prime minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on Atmanirbhar Bharat was primarily to say that as India looks forward to getting into global value chains, it should do so from a position of strength. “Indian entrepreneurial strength should be given greater impetus. So when we spoke of Atmanirbhar, it is not to close the doors into India and windows out of India. It was more to say build the strength of the Indian entrepreneur, give him all the support he requires so that those commodities which he is providing by producing them and the services that he was providing because he is specialized in it cannot be eroded by imports which can be clearly avoided," she added.

The Union Cabinet last month cleared production linked incentive schemes for 10 sectors such as telecom and networking products, pharmaceutical drugs with a total outlay of ₹1.5 trillion with the aim of making Indian manufacturers globally competitive, attract investment in the areas of core competency and cutting-edge technology; ensure efficiencies; create economies of scale; enhance exports and make India an integral part of the global supply chain.

Finance minister said the pandemic caused that kind of a disruption which any amount of intervention, fiscal generosity from the government would not have been adequate at all and I concede that. “Together with the RBI we have brought in intervention which was clearly tailor-made so that various sectors can get covered without us naming the sectors. It was on demand driven basis," she added.

Sitharaman is scheduled to present her third budget on 1 February. In a customary pre-budget meeting with the finance minister on Monday, top industrialists called for a fresh round of fiscal stimulus to support economic growth. They also urged the government to boost private investment, create jobs, while prioritizing expenditure on healthcare and infrastructure.

“Even as we are going towards the making of the next budget after an extra-ordinary year the challenges are very different. One thing I would like to assure the industry is the public expenditure will continue and with better pace. Public expenditure meaning capital expenditure from public sector undertakings particularly for infrastructure will be kept up," she added.

Sitharaman said prime minister has not leg of the opportunity to reform at the current period of crisis and has brought in systemic changes which have been pending for years such as labour and agricultural reforms.

“Repeatedly we were questioned where is that great moment in terms of reforms like 1991. 1991 was yes a big step forward but it had a balance of payments crisis which the then government of India rightly--and I give due credits to them--understood the need for opening up the Indian economy. But subsequently if several such steps had been taken in time, the strength of the Indian economy would have been far greater than where we were at the beginning of 2020," she added.

