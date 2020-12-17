Govt will not restrict import of raw materials: Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman said prime minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on Atmanirbhar Bharat was primarily to say that as India looks forward to getting into global value chains, it should do so from a position of strength. “Indian entrepreneurial strength should be given greater impetus. So when we spoke of Atmanirbhar, it is not to close the doors into India and windows out of India. It was more to say build the strength of the Indian entrepreneur, give him all the support he requires so that those commodities which he is providing by producing them and the services that he was providing because he is specialized in it cannot be eroded by imports which can be clearly avoided," she added.