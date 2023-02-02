Has Sitharaman broken the Jaswant Singh jinx?
- Surveys offer insights into the minds of the Indian consumers, those who would vote in 2024
- The 2003 budget, presented by Jaswant Singh, was a good one: focused on economic growth, infrastructure, second generation reforms and targeted schemes for the poor
NEW DELHI : Here is a peep into early 21st century history to explain this story’s headline. As also, the political economy of the latest Union budget, and the immediate reaction of Indians.
