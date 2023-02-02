Has Sitharaman broken the Jaswant Singh jinx?

In one of the the CVoter surveys, in January 2023, close to 54% of the respondents identified unemployment as a very serious issue, while close to 19% identified it as a serious issue. Taken together, nearly three in every four Indians thought unemployment is a serious cause for concern. During the same survey, close to 44% of the respondents said that poor government policies are responsible for this situation. Similarly, another question asked during the survey was: what do you think is the single biggest failure of the Modi government? While about 25% of the respondents pointed out inflation, 17% identified unemployment as the single biggest failure. Another 7% singled out economic growth as the single biggest failure. Close to 38% of the respondents also stated that poor government policies were responsible for high inflation. For any regime, these numbers would be disconcerting. There is more. More than 60% of Indians felt that their economic status has either deteriorated or remained the same since 2014 when Modi became prime minister.

