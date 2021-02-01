Health, infrastructure spending highlights of budget FY22: Sitharaman

New Delhi: Scaling up investments on infrastructure and healthcare is the highlight of union budget FY22 , finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday, explaining how big spending can rev up the economy that is now in a recession.

The budget’s goal, the minister said, was to make quality spending that will result in a demand push.

“If there are two important features of this budget, it is that we chose to spend big on infrastructure which spans across roads, bridges, ports, power generation and so on. The second feature is to attend to the need of the health sector. Capacity for better health management had to be brought up in light of what we have gone through last year," the minister said.

The minister explained that health spending was raised from ₹94,492 crore this fiscal to ₹2.23 trillion in the next fiscal, while capital expenditure has been stepped up from ₹4.39 trillion this year to ₹5.45 trillion.

Sitharaman also signalled that the fiscal support to economy will continue for at least three years, with the deficit being brought under 4.5% by FY26. Fiscal deficit -- the difference between revenue and spending met through borrowing-- for the current year shot up to 9.5% of the gross domestic product (GDP) against the original target of 3.5%. For the next fiscal, it is projected at 6.8%. Stake sale in state run companies is expected to fetch ₹1.75 trillion next fiscal.

To support growth, the government sought to give more protection for domestic industry from imports by re-working import duty which is expected to fetch about ₹30,000 crore to the exchequer. The budget also offered incentives to attract investments, especially in projects of social importance such as affordable housing. The fine print of the Budget focuses on ensuring compliances and settling certain tax positions and overall, it represents stability in tax regime, according to Rajiv Chugh, Partner and National Leader, Policy Advisory and Speciality Services at EY India. The government has already offered liberal alternative tax schemes with lower rates to both companies as well as individuals who do not avail of tax exemptions.

Sitharaman explained that the central government’s excise duty on petrol and diesel, the only major class of tax that showed strong growth this year, was a specific duty unlike the value added tax (VAT) that states levy which is on an ad valorem rate. Thus, the proceeds to states from VATon petrol and diesel goes up when price goes up, but Centre’s excise collection stays steady, the minister said.

Union budget assumed a lower nominal GDP growth rate of 14.4 for FY22 for budget calculations compared to the 15.4% projected by the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday. (ends)

