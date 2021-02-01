Health, infrastructure spending highlights of budget FY22: Sitharaman

To support growth, the government sought to give more protection for domestic industry from imports by re-working import duty which is expected to fetch about ₹30,000 crore to the exchequer. The budget also offered incentives to attract investments, especially in projects of social importance such as affordable housing. The fine print of the Budget focuses on ensuring compliances and settling certain tax positions and overall, it represents stability in tax regime, according to Rajiv Chugh, Partner and National Leader, Policy Advisory and Speciality Services at EY India. The government has already offered liberal alternative tax schemes with lower rates to both companies as well as individuals who do not avail of tax exemptions.