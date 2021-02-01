Healthcare takes centre stage against covid backdrop

Healthcare took centre stage in the Union Budget 2021 presented in Parliament on Monday by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman against the backdrop of the covid-19 pandemic.

Announcement





Sitharaman allocated a bumper Rs2,23,846 crore in the budget for the sector. The outlay is an increase of about 137% from the previous year's budget.

India is already running a massive covid-19 vaccination programme and has vaccinated more than 35 lakh healthcare workers and the Union budget has strengthened the focus on vaccination. “I have provided Rs35,000 crore for covid vaccines in 2021-22 and committed to provide further funds. India now has one of the lowest covid-19 death rates of 112 per million population and one of the lowest active cases of about 130 per million. This has laid the foundation for the economic revival we see today," the finance minister. India has two covid-19 vaccines available and has begun safeguarding not just own citizens but also those of several other countries.





Pneumococcal vaccine, a product made in India that protects children against serious and potentially fatal pneumococcal infections but is presently limited to five states, will be rolled out across country, Sitharaman said. This will prevent more than 50,000 child deaths annually, she said. Investment on health infrastructure in budget 2021-22 has increased substantially, the minister said. Three areas in the sector, including preventive health, curative health, and well-being, are to be strengthened, she said.

A new centrally-sponsored scheme, the Prime Minster (PM) Aatmanirbhar Swastha Bharat Yojana will be launched with an outlay of Rs64,180 crore over 6 years, the finance minister said. This aims to further strengthen healthcare service delivery in India, along with diagnostic facilities, even as the country is already dealing with the global health crisis.

“This will develop the capacity of primary, secondary and tertiary care, strengthen national institutions and create new ones. Main interventions under the PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana will include support for health and wellness centres (HWC), setting up integrated public health laboratories in all districts, critical care hospital blocks, and strengthening of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)," said Sitharaman. The scheme will develop capacities of healthcare systems, develop institutions for detection, and cure of new and emerging diseases, she said.





Sitharaman also announced an outlay of ₹2,217 crore for 42 urban centres with million plus population, to tackle burgeoning problem of air pollution, among other decisions directly impacting the healthcare sector. The finance minister in her speech said that the urban Swachha Bharat Mission 2.0 will be implemented with a total allocation of Rs1,41,678 crores over 5 years. For improving nutrition of women and children, the finance minister announced that supplementary Nutrition Programme and POSHAN Abhiyaan will be merged. Mission POSHAN 2.0 will be launched to strengthen nutritional content, delivery and the outcome intensified strategy for improving nutritional outcomes in aspirational districts.





Implication





The move is a step forward in improving the healthcare sector in the country. “Healthcare spend is proposed to more than double and this will help roll out the vaccination programme, as well as strengthen the delivery system and build better capability and capacity to combat any future pandemics. India is rolling out the world's second largest vaccination programme and the government has provided for almost $5 billion in the next year's budget to make it happen. Besides curative care, the focus on preventive healthcare and well-being will usher in a more holistic approach to reduce morbidity and mortality," said Rana Mehta, partner and leader, healthcare, PwC India.





Context





The health budget in India has always been low. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier proposed to increase health spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product by 2025 from the existing 1.15%, but the health sector has always received minimal funding year on year. The allocation for the healthcare sector in 2020-21 was Rs69,000 crore, slightly up from the previous year. Of this, around Rs6,400 crore was for the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme. In 2019-20, the outlay was Rs62,659.12 crore, while in 2018-19 it was ₹52,800 crore.

