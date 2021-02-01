Healthcare takes centre stage against covid backdrop

India is already running a massive covid-19 vaccination programme and has vaccinated more than 35 lakh healthcare workers and the Union budget has strengthened the focus on vaccination. “I have provided Rs35,000 crore for covid vaccines in 2021-22 and committed to provide further funds. India now has one of the lowest covid-19 death rates of 112 per million population and one of the lowest active cases of about 130 per million. This has laid the foundation for the economic revival we see today," the finance minister. India has two covid-19 vaccines available and has begun safeguarding not just own citizens but also those of several other countries.