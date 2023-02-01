How Budget 2023 prove India to be the global leader of millet?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commented on India's goal to promote millets both domestically and abroad while presenting the first Amrut Kaal budget. The year 2023 has been designated as the International Year of Millets, and FM noted that India cultivates a variety of Shree Anna grains, including Jowar, Raagi, Bajra, Ramdana, Cheena, and Saama. India is the world's largest producer and second-largest exporter of millets, and it to keep a serious consideration to our diet, FM announced that the Indian Institute of Millet Research in Hyderabad will be transformed into a centre of excellence.

Meghana Narayan and Shauravi Malik, Co-founders, Wholsum Foods Pvt Ltd (makers of millet-based children’s food brand Slurrp Farm) said, “Union Budget of 23-24 envisions India becoming the global hub for millets. As a millet-focused brand, we applaud this step to make India the global leader of this supergrain. The Government of India has led the campaign for 2023 to be earmarked International Year of Millets and today’s budget proves their intent to drive measures which can increase the popularity of millets in both domestic and global markets. The Govt has also announced turning the Indian Institute of Millet Research- Hyderabad into a centre of excellence to foster innovation which is especially commendable and will continue to help brands like us in enabling adoption and achieving India’s millet dreams. In addition to this, the government is planning to set up an agriculture accelerator fund to encourage startups in rural areas, which we believe is the need of the hour. We are ready to support the government of India in achieving this vision through innovation in the value add sector, branding and marketing to make millets acceptable across the world, and promoting the export of millets. We wholeheartedly welcome these initiatives and are excited to see how it aids in the development of the industry."

Anand Ramanathan, Partner, Deloitte India said “The budget focuses a lot on the supply and input side of the agricultural value chain. The increased availability of credit, facilitation of better-quality inputs through clean plant program, investments in digital infrastructure and skill development will all help in increasing farm level productivity by building awareness and facilitating better quality inputs. The shift towards decentralised storage is also an important step in reducing wastage and helping increase shelf life of agricultural produce. The increased focus on driving millet cultivation, consumption and exports, higher investment in fisheries and promotion of natural farming are all helpful from a crop diversification, sustainability and nutrition standpoint. The focus on better management of co-operatives and producer collectives will help farmers in realising better prices for their produce. Finally, the agriculture accelerator announcement for promoting start-ups in ag-tech enterprises will help increase yield and productivity on the supply side while also enhancing price realisation for the farmer on the demand side through more efficient market linkages."

