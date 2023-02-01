How Budget 2023 prove India to be the global leader of millet?
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commented on India's goal to promote millets both domestically and abroad while presenting the first Amrut Kaal budget.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commented on India's goal to promote millets both domestically and abroad while presenting the first Amrut Kaal budget. The year 2023 has been designated as the International Year of Millets, and FM noted that India cultivates a variety of Shree Anna grains, including Jowar, Raagi, Bajra, Ramdana, Cheena, and Saama. India is the world's largest producer and second-largest exporter of millets, and it to keep a serious consideration to our diet, FM announced that the Indian Institute of Millet Research in Hyderabad will be transformed into a centre of excellence.
