How India could spend its way out of the Great Recession

The government hopes that growth will generate higher tax revenues which will help meet its debt obligations in the coming years. Most economists say that the government does not have any other choice at the moment but caution that the borrowed funds need to be well-spent. Else, the stimulus would be wasted, growth would remain weak, and India could end up in a stagflationary trap. In such a scenario, burgeoning debt would weigh down Asia’s third largest economy amid weak growth and high inflation.