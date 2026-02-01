How long was Nirmala Sitharaman's 9th consecutive Budget speech?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the Union Budget for the year 2026-2027, speaking for a total of 1 hour 25 minutes, making it a 85-minute long speech. The finance minister began her Budget 2026 speech at sharp 11 am in the Lok Sabha and continued until 12:25 pm. The Finance Bill was formally tabled in Parliament after the finance minister ended her speech.

Nirmala Sitharaman have typically ran for 90-120 minutes in the nine budgets that she has presented, but in 2020, she presented her longest speech, speaking for two hours and 42 minutes.

In 2025 Union Budget presentation, the finance minister spoke for 1 hour 14 minutes and in 2019, the finance minister gave a 2 hours 17 minutes-long speech in Parliament. Her shortest was one hour in 2024.