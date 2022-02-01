The government has the fiscal space to spend money on asset creation, and keep the economy on track for another year of world-beating 8%-8.5% expansion, the Economic Survey, which was tabled in Parliament on Monday, said.

“The economic growth projections for FY23 look very robust. A reasonably strong nominal GDP growth means we are looking at a healthy next fiscal year. This will also mean that tax collections will continue to remain robust and economic revival will gain further traction. Based on these projections, we remain very constructive on the future prospects," says Naveen Kulkarni, chief investment officer at Axis Securities.

Another brokerage Edelweiss Alternative Research analyzed the indices performance, i.e., Nifty 50 on the respective Budget Days for the past ten years.

Indices posted their biggest Budget Day gain in 2021 with the Nifty and Sensex surging nearly 5% that day as investors cheered the announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Though, in 2020, the indices declined over 2% as the budget failed to live up to expectations. In 2012, Sensex and Nifty closed over a per cent lower after the Budget speech.

"From markets’ standpoint, the budget may not be a big mover given the more challenging backdrop. Earnings, financial conditions, etc would be the bigger medium-term drivers. Increased rural allocation should support our call of lower-end consumption revival and our defensive bias in the portfolio," said Edelweiss.

Axis Securities expects Budget 2022 to focus on infrastructure development activities such as roads and construction that will continue enabling infrastructure companies and building materials segments such as cement, tiles and others to post robust performance.

“Real estate is another key sector that needs a further push and the affordable housing segment may see more government schemes. All these will help a wide range of household durables segments. High contact sectors were materially impacted during COVID 2.0. The business operations for these sectors continue to go through a challenging time even today due to the rising risk of the Omicron variant. Against this backdrop, sectors such as Travel & Leisure, Hotels, Transport, Trade, Education, and Entertainment are expected to gain special attention in the Union Budget," Axis Securities said.

