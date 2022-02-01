How Sensex and Nifty have fared on Budget Days since 2012

“Real estate is another key sector that needs a further push and the affordable housing segment may see more government schemes. All these will help a wide range of household durables segments. High contact sectors were materially impacted during COVID 2.0. The business operations for these sectors continue to go through a challenging time even today due to the rising risk of the Omicron variant. Against this backdrop, sectors such as Travel & Leisure, Hotels, Transport, Trade, Education, and Entertainment are expected to gain special attention in the Union Budget," Axis Securities said.