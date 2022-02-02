How the budget proposals will impact you

The 2022 Union Budget has kept slabs and tax rates unchanged for the vast majority of individuals. However, it has made special tweaks for particular groups of people, such as state government employees, the disabled and those engaged in crypto trading. The income tax for these groups of people will be affected and we have illustrated this through a few examples. Note that we have made certain simplifying assumptions for the sake of the examples and the actual tax liability differs based on a host of circumstances affecting each individual.