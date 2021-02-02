How the centre govt balances its books

Here is how the government's plans went awry this year-and how it intends to balance its books next year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coming in the backdrop of covid, the Centre's budget for 2021-22 is projected to be only 1% larger than the revised size for 2020-21. Here is how the government's plans went awry this year-and how it intends to balance its books next year.

Coming in the backdrop of covid, the Centre's budget for 2021-22 is projected to be only 1% larger than the revised size for 2020-21. Here is how the government's plans went awry this year-and how it intends to balance its books next year.