How the centre govt balances its books

How the centre govt balances its books1 min read . 12:59 AM IST
Here is how the government's plans went awry this year-and how it intends to balance its books next year.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Here is how the government's plans went awry this year-and how it intends to balance its books next year.
Coming in the backdrop of covid, the Centre's budget for 2021-22 is projected to be only 1% larger than the revised size for 2020-21. Here is how the government's plans went awry this year-and how it intends to balance its books next year.
Coming in the backdrop of covid, the Centre's budget for 2021-22 is projected to be only 1% larger than the revised size for 2020-21. Here is how the government's plans went awry this year-and how it intends to balance its books next year.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.