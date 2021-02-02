Subscribe
Home >Budget >News >How the centre govt balances its books
Photo: iStock

How the centre govt balances its books

1 min read . 12:59 AM IST howindialives.com

Here is how the government's plans went awry this year-and how it intends to balance its books next year.

Coming in the backdrop of covid, the Centre's budget for 2021-22 is projected to be only 1% larger than the revised size for 2020-21. Here is how the government's plans went awry this year-and how it intends to balance its books next year.

How the centre govt balances its books
How the centre govt balances its books
