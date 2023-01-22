How to explain the Budget to your grandma10 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 11:02 PM IST
- The global economy and political developments abroad can impact the Indian budget
- Global developments can impact India’s spending plans. The government, for instance, will spend more than budgeted on fertilizer subsidy in FY23 — an extra ₹1.09 trillion.
MUMBAI : It was dark, dystopian and cold in Delhi, like it is in winters, and despite wearing a sweater and a jacket on top of that, she was going brrrr… Her ears could literally hear her teeth chatter.
