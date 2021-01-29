How to use the Union Budget App? 5 things to know

How to use the Union Budget App? 5 things to know1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 10:01 AM IST
- The app will give you access to 14 Union Budget documents
- The documents will be available on the app after the completion of the Budget Speech
In an unprecedented measure, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week launched 'Union Budget Mobile App' during the Halwa Ceremony, the event that marks the start of the printing of Budget papers, so that the members of Parliaments (MP) this time can easily access the Budget documents on their mobile phones.
Unlike the past, the voluminous budget documents will not be printed this year following the COVID-19 protocol and will instead be distributed electronically to the MPs. These documents will available for the general public.
The Finance Ministry said in a statement, "In an unprecedented initiative, Union Budget 2021-22 will be delivered in paperless form for the first time. The Union Budget 2021-22 is to be presented on February 1, 2021."
Here are the things to know if you are willing to use the App:
How the App can be download:
The App can be simply downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in). It can also be downloaded on both Android and iOS platforms
What documents will be available on the app?
The mobile App will give you access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution.
The App is bilingual:
The App is bilingual and it provides you the convenience of reading the documents in English and Hindi.
Special features on the app:
For you to read and understand the documents, there are features like search, zoom in and out, bidirectional scrolling, table of contents and external links etc. For your convenience, you can also print the documents.
When will the documents be available on the app?
The Budget documents will be available on the Mobile App after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Finance Minister in Parliament on 1st February 2021.
Previously, the Halwa ceremony marked the launch of printing exercise for the budget. This will be the first time since the presentation of independent India's first budget on November 26, 1947, that the documents containing income and expenditure statement of the Union government along with the finance bill, detailing new taxes and other measures for the new financial year, will not be physically printed.
