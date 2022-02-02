How would newly introduced tax on cryptocurrency work?

In a much-awaited move, the government finally introduced a crypto tax regime where a blanket rate of 30% will be applicable on gains from crypto assets or “virtual digital assets" along with 1% tax deducted on the source (TDS) on the transfer of such assets.

While some experts believe that the proposals will not receive equal appreciation from all industry stakeholders, others say that this paves the way for a formal umbrella of regulations for crypto assets going forward.

The Finance Bill, 2022, has, for the first time, provided a definition for crypto assets. According to the government, any information or code or number or token generated through cryptographic means or otherwise, providing a digital representation of value exchanged with or without consideration that can be transferred, stored, or traded electronically can be defined as “virtual digital assets".

“There has been a phenomenal increase in transactions in virtual digital assets. The magnitude and frequency of these transactions have made it imperative to provide for a specific tax regime," Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her speech.

Essentially, the Finance Bill has provided for a definition of virtual digital assets, which is wide enough to cover emerging digital assets, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs), assets in the metaverse, digital currencies and tokens, among others.

However, what could be termed as a negative for crypto investors, the government has proposed that no deduction for expenditure or allowance will be allowed while computing income, except the cost of acquisition. Further, investors cannot set off losses incurred from the transfer of digital assets against any other income.

Pratik Gauri, co-founder and chief executive officer of 5ire, a blockchain network, said taxing income from digital assets at 30% may discourage some investors, as prima facie, it appears severe.

While crypto investors won’t be able to set off losses in other assets, Amit Singhania, partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co., said that a one-to-one correlation could be made between the sale and purchase of each cryptocurrency within the same financial year.

This means that losses in bitcoin can be set off against gains in ethereum within the same financial year while assessing gains. There were also fears among investors that the 1% TDS on transfer of digital assets would mean taxation on moving funds from an exchange to a wallet. In the crypto arena, a bitcoin is stored in digital wallets, which are software programmes. Bitcoin wallets are like an online bank account where you keep your tokens.

According to Naveen Wadhwa, deputy general manager, Taxmann, movements of cryptocurrencies between own wallets will not be considered as a transfer. “So, no capital gains shall arise, and no tax should be deducted," Wadhwa added.

Sitharaman said the 1% TDS on transfer of such assets has been made to capture the transaction details of virtual digital assets.

However, in this case, a limit of ₹50,000 will be applied if the person paying the consideration is an individual or Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) and is not engaged in any business or profession or if engaged, the annual turnover or gross receipt does not exceed ₹1 crore in case of business or ₹50 lakh in case of a professional.

Further, applicable surcharge and cess ranging from 10-37% may apply on the proposed prescribed 30% tax rate on the income arising from the transfer of cryptocurrencies. The tax experts are also of the opinion that TDS will be deducted if crypto is used for payment for services.

For example, TDS will be deducted if you are buying a pizza and the aggregate value of consideration is ₹10,000 and the pizza seller is not an individual or HUF. “This limit shall be raised to ₹50,000 if pizza seller is an individual or HUF and other conditions are also satisfied," said Wadhwa.

Further, in her budget speech, the finance minister proposed that gifting of virtual digital assets would be taxed in the hands of the recipient.

In this case, the existing taxation rules for gifting will apply. This means that a gift exceeding ₹50,000 in a year will be taxed in the hands of a recipient, and the gift will be taxed at the relevant slab rate of the recipient.

However, certain close relatives are exempted under this rule. These relatives are inter-alia, sister/brother; wife; brother/sister of the spouse; brother/sister of either of the parents; lineal ascendant or descendant; lineal ascendant or descendant of the spouse of the individual; as well as the spouse of the persons referred here.

While crypto experts are of the opinion that the government has formally acknowledged crypto’s legality in India, tax experts believe that the recognition of digital assets under income tax is not akin to granting legal status.

“It’s a very smart move that without getting into the classification issues of treating crypto assets as a commodity, asset or currency, the government has brought in an independent regime, taxing gains from crypto at a flat rate of 30%," said Singhania.

However, according to L. Badri Narayanan, executive partner, Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys, the new crypto tax seems to be a deterrent to the interest of the investors and a lot similar to taxation on gambling.

Further, Jay Hao, CEO of OKX.com, believes that the taxation of profits from crypto assets at 30% may discourage investors from choosing crypto as an investment avenue and delay the mass adoption of crypto assets in India.

