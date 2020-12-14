In pandemic’s shadow: Budget 2021

With mass vaccinations beginning in some parts of the world, we are now witnessing the beginning of what will hopefully be the end of this devastating pandemic.

It is at this hopeful moment that we are kicking off Mint’s comprehensive coverage of the 2021 Union Budget. We are calling it Road to Recovery.

Over the next seven weeks in the run-up to the Union Budget, we will bring you offerings across platforms and formats—coverage, commentary, infographics and special features in print; augmented with interactives, live events, video and audio, on www.livemint.com.

India’s budget-making is a balancing act at the confluence of impossibly competing demands at the best of times. Under current circumstances, the stakes are raised manifold by the need to support livelihoods, alleviate distress and boost demand.

Not since 1979-80 has the Indian economy contracted for the full year. Given the size, complexity and global linkages of the economy today, past playbooks will be poor guides for finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who’ll need to chart her own course, under the watchful gaze of history and inflation.

Our coverage will devote special attention to a specific theme each week. At 7pm every Monday, starting today, we will organize a live panel on the week's theme, featuring top experts. This week, we are focusing on the policy of atmanirbhar (self-reliance) and industrial revival.

