Income tax announcements in Budget 2021: Key things to know

"The good thing about the Budget is that there is no increase in tax rates announced so far in the speech. There is significant relief in compliance for small companies with the companies act as well as with compliance for tax audits for small businesses. Relaxation in advance tax compliance for those who earn dividend income will make things easy for shareholders. With pre-filling of ITR, the focus seems largely on easing compliance for taxpayers," said Archit Gupta, founder and chief executive officer - ClearTax.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}