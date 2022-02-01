The surcharge on the long-term capital gains (LTCG) has been capped at 15% as announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2022 speech on Tuesday.

“Presently surcharge on long term capital gains is on listed shares and equity fund is capped at 15% but for other LTCG, the surcharge is based on total income. Now, the Finance Minister has proposed cap on all LTCG," explained Tax expert Balwant Jain.

"Long term capital gains to be subject to surcharge only at 15% for all assets as against graded surcharge. Currently this is available only for listed shares and units of mutual funds," said Saraswathi Kasturirangan, Partner, Deloitte India.

On the other hand, the government announced plans to start a digital currency and tax crypto assets. Income from the transfer of any virtual digital assets will be taxed at 30%, FM Sitharaman said. She also announced the launch of a central bank digital currency in the financial year starting April. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been working on a phased implementation strategy, which could reduce dependency on cash.

Further, in view of the pandemic, FM proposed to extend the period of incorporation of eligible start-ups by one more year up to 31-3-2023 for providing tax incentives. She also proposed 1% TDS on payment made in relation to transfer of virtual digital assets. Gift of virtual digital assets is also proposed to be taxed in the hands of the recipients.

