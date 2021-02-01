OPEN APP
Home >Budget >News >Income tax relief on affordable housing loans extended: Budget 2021 decoded for homebuyers
In an order to boost growth and consumption, Sitharaman extended the tax exemption on affordable housing for a year (Photo: iStock)
In an order to boost growth and consumption, Sitharaman extended the tax exemption on affordable housing for a year (Photo: iStock)

Income tax relief on affordable housing loans extended: Budget 2021 decoded for homebuyers

2 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 02:21 PM IST Anulekha Ray

  • To ensure affordable housing for migrant workers, the finance minister also announced extension of tax holiday for one more year for affordable rental housing projects

To revive the ailing real estate sector amid a global pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a few measures in Union Budget 2021. In an order to boost growth and consumption, Sitharaman extended the tax exemption on affordable housing for a year.

"This Government sees ‘Housing for All’ and affordable housing as priority areas," she mentioned while presenting the Budget 2021. In July 2019 Budget, the central government provided an additional income tax deduction of up to 1.5 lakh for home loans to purchase an affordable housing. Sitharaman extended the eligibility of this tax deduction till 31 March, 2022.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

To ensure affordable housing for migrant workers, the finance minister also announced extension of tax holiday for one more year for affordable rental housing projects. In the Budget 2020, the affordable housing developers were provided with tax holiday for an year.

"As anticipated, affordable housing and rental housing got a big boost with the govt. extending the period for extra deduction of 1.5 lakh available for loans up to 31st March 2022. This will keep demand buoyant for affordable housing in 2021 as well. Further, the extension of the tax holiday for affordable housing projects for one more year will help bring in more new supply within this segment," said Anuj Puri, chairman - ANAROCK Property Consultants.

"Customs duty on steel reduced to 7.5% will create some space to real estate developers who may not be in a position to increase prices immediately," Puri further added.

The affordable housing projects are mainly government focused real estate arena with aim to ensure housing for all. "The government’s decision to extend tax holiday for affordable housing projects by another year is a step in the right direction to realise the PM’s dream of ‘Housing For All by 2022’," said Kaushal Agarwal, chairman, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout