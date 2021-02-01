Subscribe
Home >Budget >News >Income tax relief on affordable housing loans extended: Budget 2021 decoded for homebuyers
In an order to boost growth and consumption, Sitharaman extended the tax exemption on affordable housing for a year

Income tax relief on affordable housing loans extended: Budget 2021 decoded for homebuyers

2 min read . 02:21 PM IST Anulekha Ray

  • To ensure affordable housing for migrant workers, the finance minister also announced extension of tax holiday for one more year for affordable rental housing projects

To revive the ailing real estate sector amid a global pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a few measures in Union Budget 2021. In an order to boost growth and consumption, Sitharaman extended the tax exemption on affordable housing for a year.

"This Government sees ‘Housing for All’ and affordable housing as priority areas," she mentioned while presenting the Budget 2021. In July 2019 Budget, the central government provided an additional income tax deduction of up to 1.5 lakh for home loans to purchase an affordable housing. Sitharaman extended the eligibility of this tax deduction till 31 March, 2022.

To ensure affordable housing for migrant workers, the finance minister also announced extension of tax holiday for one more year for affordable rental housing projects. In the Budget 2020, the affordable housing developers were provided with tax holiday for an year.

"As anticipated, affordable housing and rental housing got a big boost with the govt. extending the period for extra deduction of 1.5 lakh available for loans up to 31st March 2022. This will keep demand buoyant for affordable housing in 2021 as well. Further, the extension of the tax holiday for affordable housing projects for one more year will help bring in more new supply within this segment," said Anuj Puri, chairman - ANAROCK Property Consultants.

"Customs duty on steel reduced to 7.5% will create some space to real estate developers who may not be in a position to increase prices immediately," Puri further added.

The affordable housing projects are mainly government focused real estate arena with aim to ensure housing for all. "The government’s decision to extend tax holiday for affordable housing projects by another year is a step in the right direction to realise the PM’s dream of ‘Housing For All by 2022’," said Kaushal Agarwal, chairman, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory.

