Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced a new provision to file updated Income Tax return (ITR) within 2 years of relevant assessment year. The new provision will ensure voluntary tax filing and reduce litigation, she said.

“To provide an opportunity to correct an error, taxpayers can now file an updated return within 2 years from the relevant assessment year," announced FM Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2022 speech.

Further, Sitharaman said that the government has decided to reduce the corporate surcharge from 12% to 7%. Additionally, both Centre and States govt employees' tax deduction limit will be increased from 10% to 14% to help the social security benefits of state govt employees and bring them at par with the central govt employees.

The Finance Minister also proposed to provide that any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%. No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income, except cost of acquisition, she added.

"Income from virtual digital asset to be taxed at 30%. No deduction other than cost of acquisition will be allowed. Transaction details to be captured by way of TDS on sale. Gift of VDA to be taxed in the hands of the recipient," said Tapati Ghose, Partner, Deloitte India.

The government has proposed increasing the size of the economy’s annual spending to ₹39.5 trillion to support growth plans for the year beginning April. Capital expenditure is budgeted to rise significantly once again, by 35% to ₹7.5 trillion, FM Sitharaman said.

The budgeted fiscal deficit, which is the difference between the government expenditure and income, for the next fiscal ending March 2023 is estimated at 6.4%. The revised fiscal deficit estimate for the current financial is pegged at 6.9% as against the Budgeted target of 6.8%.

