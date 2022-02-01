Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Income tax slab rates: New and old income tax slab rates compared

Income tax slab rates: New and old income tax slab rates compared

The income tax slabs have not been changed since 2014.
3 min read . 01:03 PM IST Sangeeta Ojha

Budget 2022: One of the most awaited announcements in the Union Budget every year is related to income tax.

While presenting the Union Budget 2022, Nirmala Sitharaman proposed that both Centre and states government employees’ tax deduction limit should be increased from 10% to 14%. The Finance Minister in her Budget proposed a reduction in corporate surcharge and said that the transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%. “Corporate surcharge to be reduced from 12% to 7%. I propose to provide that any income from the transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%. No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income, except the cost of acquisition," she said.

"The government has brought in 30% tax on cryptos income, where no deduction for any expenses except the cost of acquisition shall be allowed. The gift of virtual assets shall also be taxed for the recipient. This clears the air on taxes for cryptos, however, there are several types of incomes people earn from cryptos and hopefully, more clarity will be available in the Budget documents," said Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO - Clear.

One of the most awaited announcements in the Union Budget every year is related to income tax. In a big disappointment for the salaried class, FM Sitharaman did not announce any change in income tax slabs for 2022-23. The income tax rates for 2022-23 were also not revised.

New tax regime

Although Sitharaman has not changed tax slabs and rates, she introduced a new tax regime in budget 2020. Under the new tax regime, the tax rates are reduced for those willing to forego tax exemptions and deductions.The new tax regime remains optional for taxpayers. This means a taxpayer has the option to either stick to the old regime or choose the new one.

  • Currently, income up to 2.5 is exempt from taxation under both regimes.
  • Income between 2.5 to 5 lakh is taxed at the rate of 5 per cent under the old as well as the new tax regime.
  • Personal income from 5 lakh to 7.5 lakh is taxed at a rate of 10 per cent under the new regime
  • Income between 7.5 lakh to 10 lakh is taxed at a rate of 15 per cent under the new
  • However, under the new regime, there are three slabs above 10 lakh.
  • Personal income between 10 lakh and 12.5 lakh is taxed at a rate of 20 per cent under the new regime.
  • Income from 12.5 lakh to 15 lakh is taxed at 25 per cent
  • Income above 15 lakh is taxed at a rate of 30 per cent.

Old tax regime

  • Currently, income up to 2.5 is exempt from taxation under both regimes.
  • Income between 2.5 to 5 lakh is taxed at the rate of 5 per cent under the old as well as the new tax regime.
  • Personal income from 5 lakh to 7.5 lakh is taxed at a rate of 15 per cent under the old regime
  • Income between 7.5 lakh to 10 lakh is taxed at a rate of 20 per cent in the old regime
  • Under the old regime personal income above 10 lakh is taxed at a rate of 30 per cent.

The income tax slabs have not been changed since 2014. The basic personal tax exemption limit was last revised in 2014. Presenting the first budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in 2014 the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley raised the basic income tax exemption limit from 2 lakh to 2.5 lakh. For senior citizens, the exemption limit was increased from 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh. The basic exemption limits have not been changed since then.

 

