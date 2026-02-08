Will the Budget 2026's tax gambit result in an AI infrastructure boom?

India has advantages. Development costs run approximately $5.4-6.8 million per MW, second only to China and significantly cheaper than the US, UK or Japan, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Industrial power tariffs in key states are lower than in developed markets like the UK and Germany. Geographically, India sits at the intersection of cable routes connecting Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, with Mumbai and Chennai adding subsea cable capacity that rivals Singapore, which faces land and power constraints. However, India itself faces the risk of “data dumping". It refers to foreign firms relocating resource-inefficient facilities rejected by stricter jurisdictions. Google's Chile project was halted over aquifer depletion concerns. India also confronts a talent cliff. While India's IT workforce is large, there's a critical shortage of specialised technicians to support data centres. Advanced economies possess greater operational maturity.