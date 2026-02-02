Government unveils support schemes for Divyangjans and sports

The Union government has proposed two targeted initiatives—Divyangjan Kaushal Yojana and Divyang Sahara Yojana—aimed at expanding dignified livelihood opportunities and improving access to assistive technology for persons with disabilities (Divyangjans).

Under the Divyangjan Kaushal Yojana, the focus will be on skill development in sectors such as information technology (IT), animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC), hospitality, and food and beverages.

These sectors offer task-oriented and process-driven roles that are considered suitable for Divyangjans. The scheme will provide industry-relevant, customized training tailored to specific disability groups, enabling better workforce participation and sustainable income generation.

Advertisement

Also Read | Why the markets began to party after sinking on budget day

Complementing this, the Divyang Sahara Yojana addresses the critical need for timely access to high-quality assistive devices. As part of the budget proposals, the government plans to support the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corp. of India (ALIMCO) to scale up production, invest in research and development, and integrate artificial intelligence into assistive technologies.

According to the 2011 Census, there are 26.8 million (2.68 crore) persons with disabilities (Divyangjan) in India, comprising 2.21% of the total population. This figure includes 14.9 million males and 11.9 million females. A majority, 69% (18.6 million), reside in rural areas.

The scheme also envisages strengthening PM Divyasha Kendras and supporting the establishment of Assistive Technology Marts, designed as modern retail-style centres. These facilities will allow Divyangjans and senior citizens to see, try, and purchase assistive products under one roof, improving accessibility and user choice.

Advertisement

Together, the two initiatives are expected to strengthen inclusion by combining skills, employment pathways, and assistive support, aligning social welfare objectives with emerging industry needs.

Sminu Jindal, founder-chairperson, Svayam and managing director, Jindal SAW Ltd, said that with over 2.6 crore Divyangjans in India, the 2026 Union Budget’s focused push on skilling and assistive technology sends a strong signal that inclusion is central to India’s growth story.

“The Divyangjan Kaushal Yojana recognises that sectors such as IT, AVGC, hospitality and food services can offer meaningful, process-driven employment through customised skilling. Equally impactful is the Divyang Sahara Yojana, strengthening access to quality assistive devices via ALIMCO, AI-led innovation and Assistive Technology Marts,” she said.

Filip to sports The budget 2026-27 also marks a significant step towards strengthening India’s sports ecosystem, with focused interventions aimed at talent development, infrastructure creation and manufacturing and employment generation.

Advertisement

In her budget speech, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the launch of the Khelo India Mission, envisioned to transform the sports sector over the next decade.

“The sports sector provides multiple means of employment, skilling and job opportunities. Taking forward the systematic nurturing of sports talent, which was set in motion through The Khelo India programme earlier, I propose to launch a Khelo India mission to transform the sports sector over the next decade,” she said.

Under the revamped framework, the mission will establish integrated talent development pathways, supported by a network of foundational, intermediate, and elite-level training centres to nurture athletes from grassroots to high-performance stages.

A key pillar of the strategy is the systematic development of coaches and support staff, recognising their central role in athlete performance and long-term sports excellence. The mission will also emphasise the integration of sports science and technology, including data analytics, sports medicine, and performance monitoring, to align India’s sporting ecosystem with global best practices.

Advertisement

To deepen sports culture and provide regular exposure, the mission will promote competitions and leagues, offering athletes structured platforms to compete and progress. In parallel, the government plans to scale up the development of sports infrastructure for both training and competitive events across the country.

According to the finance minister, the redesigned Khelo India Mission is intended to create a coherent and end-to-end sports development system, ensuring talent identification, training, competition, and performance enhancement are seamlessly linked at every stage.

Jindal said that the budget’s emphasis on strengthening the sports ecosystem further reinforces opportunities for inclusive participation, talent development and employment, advancing dignity, independence and sustainable economic participation.

“However, given the large and growing population of people with reduced mobility including the elderly, there is a strong case, both social and economic, for accessibility to be built into infrastructure and business planning from the outset, with public and private stakeholders treating it as a core requirement rather than an afterthought,” she added.

Advertisement

In the Union budget, ₹500 crore has been allocated to promotion of sports goods manufacturing.

Recognizing India’s potential in the global sports manufacturing ecosystem, the budget also proposes a dedicated initiative for sports goods manufacturing.

“India has the potential to emerge as a global hub for high quality, affordable sports goods. I propose a dedicated initiative for sports goods that will promote manufacturing, research and innovation in equipment design as well as material sciences,” the finance minister said.

The initiative is expected to promote domestic manufacturing, encourage innovation and strengthen India’s presence in global sports supply chains.

Also Read | Budget signals shift in export policy, phases out interest subsidies

The Union Budget 2026-27 provides enhanced financial support to the ministry of youth affairs and sports, with an increase of ₹1,133 crore in overall budget allocation, to fulfil the vision of positioning India among the Top 10 sporting nations by 2036 and among the Top 5 by 2047.

Advertisement