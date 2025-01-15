India may tweak customs duties, regulations in budget to back local component manufacturing, ease trade
SummaryThe Indian government is considering customs duty revisions in FY26 to promote local manufacturing and exports, inspired by the mobile phone sector's success. Experts emphasise the need for a balanced approach to tariffs to ensure competitiveness while fostering job creation and economic growth.
New Delhi: The government may rework and simplify customs duties and procedures in select sectors in the Union budget for FY26 to make it attractive for manufacturers of finished goods to also produce components or semi-finished goods, according to two people familiar with the matter. The proposed measures are also expected to ease trade and make exports competitive.