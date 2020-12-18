New Delhi: India has enough capacity to produce Covid-19 vaccines for its needs and also export it to other countries that need its help, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

In her address at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit 2020, Sitharaman also said India has to invest a lot more in health infrastructure and get more private partners into the sector, while adding the country would be a major contributor to the revival of the global economy after the pandemic.

"Health and investment in health is going to be absolutely critical. Capacity to build hospitals, building capacities, skills to handle telemedicine and soft capacities will be required. We in India are fortunate to have vaccine capacities to produce as much as we need and for exports for humanity’s sake," she said.

The minister said that to revive growth, support has to be extended to those areas which have been disrupted badly due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as to those areas which are now going to be the centres for newer demand and newer engines of growth.

"Considering our size, population and potential that India hold for good growth and building of economy, I wouldn't hesitate here to say that we shall be the engine of global growth along with a few other countries. We will be a significant contributor to global economic revival," she said.

Sitharaman also said that the need of the time is more investments towards medical R&D, biotechnology R&D and pharma R&D. India has to look at both public and private partnership and also engagement and investment in the areas of research for medicine, she added.

"We will probably be taking all the inputs that health sector has given us for a good consideration in the Budget," the minister said.

"A good example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is the capacity that we have shown to produce vaccines, to manufacture formulations that the vaccine developers have given and be in a position not just to manufacture those vaccines which we are formulating in India but also to receive the rights to produce vaccines which are developed elsewhere not just for Indian markets but also to export," she said.

According to the minister, job creation would undergo massive change post pandemic and hence newer skills would have to be imparted.

"Livelihood is also going to be a newer canvas in the post pandemic era. Whether it is small businesses or large industries, the way in which jobs are going to be created will go through a massive change... So vocational training and skills have to be brought in with newer perspective, some of the trainings and skills given earlier may probably be not even required now but something totally new may be required," she said.

"Regarding growth, the pandemic showed us where the resilience is. Support will need to be given to centres of demand and we need to fuel that engine and give it more energy," she said.

"AtmaNirbharBharat doesn’t mean we are shutting ourselves. It doesn’t mean India will not import or export," said Sitharaman.

Speaking about Budget 2021, she said she wants to see a Budget which is like never before, in the last 100 years, with industry inputs.

"Send me your inputs so that we can see a Budget which is a Budget like never before, in a way. 100 years of India wouldn't have seen a Budget being made post pandemic like this. And that is not going to be possible unless I get your inputs and wish list, clear observation of what has put you through the challenge... Without that, it is impossible for me to draft something which is going to be that Budget like never before, a Budget which is being made after a pandemic," she said.

"Path breaking reforms on labour, agriculture, privatization of non-strategic sectors and digital progress along with low mortality rate in Covid times shows India can be strategic and tactical at the same time," said CII President Uday Kotak.

