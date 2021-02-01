India Inc lauds FM’s reformist budget

India Inc gave a thumbs up to the union budget presented on Monday with prominent industry voices lauding the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s move to go big on public expenditure, while making a potentially difficult decision to set aside concerns around widening the fiscal deficit. In her budget speech, while announcing a slew of reformist measures Sitharaman pegged India’s fiscal deficit target at 9.5% for the current fiscal, prioritising growth took the center stage, the significance of which was not lost on corporate India. “ the government, through the Budget, has clearly indicated that it is willing to spend to stimulate growth “even if it means higher fiscal deficit" said Uday Kotak, executive vice chairman and MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, said “ the government seems to be steadfast in its resolve to go for growth in key strategic sectors for India" For instance announcements pertaining to higher infrastructure spending and setting up a development financial institution to fund fresh projects, monetization of existing assets while putting in a significant amount of money in capital expenditure directly in the areas of road, power, railway is a big positive," Kotak said.

“ The divestment targets are aggressive but the renewed focus on monetization of government assets is an important decision. I think there is a lot of money if they can do a good job of raising that value," said TV Narendran, managing director and chief executive, Tata Steel Ltd. On Monday the FM announced a location of ₹35,000 crore for covid-19 vaccines alone, slated to be part of one the world’s mass immunization drives. Overall, to boost public healthcare the FM announced a total outlay of ₹71,268 crore for FY22 which is 9.6% higher than the current fiscal, which industry representatives will go a long way addressing urgent issues pertaining to the sector. “Globally, spending on healthcare infrastructure and vaccines have given countries and their economies the best bang for their buck. Investments in these areas have prevented hospitalizations and resulted in a healthier and more productive workforce, thereby leading to an efficient economy," said Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India which has been in forefront of vaccine development in India to combat the pandemic. Though there was no immediate takeaway for the telecom sector but Sunil Mittal, Chairman Bharti Airtel maintained that the budgetary announcement augurs well in creating a conducive business environment for the sector. “The efforts of the Finance Minister to restore economic growth while elucidating a clear roadmap in the healthcare, infrastructure and insurance sector is bound to bring confidence to the industry and global investors," said Sunil Mittal, chairman, Bharti Airtel Ltd.

“The enhanced spending on public infrastructure projects like ports, railways, airports, warehousing, gas pipelines, metro, economic corridors is laudable and welcomed by industry that will give impetus to the employment generation and attract the essential investment to lift up the economic revival," said Niranjan Hiranandani, president, National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco). “Through this Budget, the Government has clearly indicated its focus on sustainable growth through an expansionary budget. A strong push to capital expenditure and infrastructure and utilising the space provided by low rates and global consensus for higher fiscal deficits will give a strong push to multi-year growth. Steps like the creation of an infra focussed Development Finance Institution ( DFI) and Asset Reconstruction Company ( ARC) to take over stressed assets and the focus to push for growth without any major increase in taxes but through asset monetisation is very welcome. Strong growth with some inflation is going to be back soon" Ajay Srinivasan, Chief Executive, Aditya Birla Capital Limited

Anil Agarwal of Vedanta Resources Ltd said the measures announced in the Budget will improve productivity in infrastructure, result in housing for the poor, reduce cost of electricity, stimulate growth for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and startups. For the auto sector, Sitharaman announced the much-awaited voluntary vehicle scrappage policy to phase out unfit, pollution causing vehicles, a move welcomed across the industry. “The policy will help reduce vehicular pollution and cut the oil import bill. Age of the vehicles will be 15 years in case of commercial vehicles and 20 years in case of personal vehicles. “I am glad that the scrappage policy has been acknowledged in the Budget and expecting the policy to be announced very soon. Though details are not yet out, when the policy comes out, it should have full incentive for scrapping and not just disincentivize not scrapping," said Pawan Goenka, MD & CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

