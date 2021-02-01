India Inc lauds FM’s reformist budget

“ The divestment targets are aggressive but the renewed focus on monetization of government assets is an important decision. I think there is a lot of money if they can do a good job of raising that value," said TV Narendran, managing director and chief executive, Tata Steel Ltd. On Monday the FM announced a location of ₹35,000 crore for covid-19 vaccines alone, slated to be part of one the world’s mass immunization drives. Overall, to boost public healthcare the FM announced a total outlay of ₹71,268 crore for FY22 which is 9.6% higher than the current fiscal, which industry representatives will go a long way addressing urgent issues pertaining to the sector. “Globally, spending on healthcare infrastructure and vaccines have given countries and their economies the best bang for their buck. Investments in these areas have prevented hospitalizations and resulted in a healthier and more productive workforce, thereby leading to an efficient economy," said Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India which has been in forefront of vaccine development in India to combat the pandemic. Though there was no immediate takeaway for the telecom sector but Sunil Mittal, Chairman Bharti Airtel maintained that the budgetary announcement augurs well in creating a conducive business environment for the sector. “The efforts of the Finance Minister to restore economic growth while elucidating a clear roadmap in the healthcare, infrastructure and insurance sector is bound to bring confidence to the industry and global investors," said Sunil Mittal, chairman, Bharti Airtel Ltd.

