India Inc welcomed the Union Budget 2024-25 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in parliament on Tuesday. This is the first Budget of the BJP-led NDA government since its re-election in June and Sitharaman's seventh consecutive Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

TeamLease RegTech CEO and cofounder Rishi Agrawal said the finance minister has put the spotlight on the expedited closure of LLPs. “This measure will aid in reducing the duration of closure for non-viable limited liability companies."

"She has also addressed the issue of reforming and enhancing the Insolvency Business Center (IBC) in order to expedite the resolution of insolvencies. These steps will help ease the ease of doing business by helping improve the efficiency of corporate exits, which has been an issue in the country," he said.

Budget 2024 is a growth-oriented budget, with a focus on youth employment and skilling, said Pace360 cofounder and Chief Global Strategist Amit Goel, adding that it emphasizes infrastructure development and support for the manufacturing sector, particularly through its focus on MSMEs.

“For investors, long-term capital gains will attract a tax rate of 12.5%. Additionally, the short-term capital gains tax has been unexpectedly raised from 15% to 20%. The government announced an increase in the STT on futures and options," he said.

This budget will bolster markets by enhancing growth and stability through targeted tax reforms, job creation incentives, and support for key sectors like agriculture and manufacturing, Nishant Shrivastava, Torus Wealth CEO told LiveMint.

Amit Saneja, CEO of Educate Online, welcomes Budget 2024, which strongly focuses on student skill development. “The government's push for higher education and employment is a significant step forward. The initiatives, including support for skill development and educational loans, are clearly in the best interest of students," he said.

The Budget for 2024 shows a forward-thinking approach, tackling the changing requirements of India's property market, said Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, CFO - M3M India, adding that the focus on building infrastructure and providing support for housing matches well with the changing desires of those looking to buy homes.

"This budget creates a setting that supports steady expansion, allowing companies like M3M India to innovate and produce top-notch housing developments. We are hopeful for what's to come and are ready to make a significant impact on the industry, in line with the government's goal," he added.

