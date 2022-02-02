India Inc welcomes focus on growth, capex, sustainability

“The additional outlay of ₹19,500 crore for solar manufacturing will help the renewable industry expand rapidly. We expect Ireda, which has been capitalized recently, to move fast and issue letters of award to companies that have bid under the PLI scheme. The revocation of anti-dumping duty on steel will reduce the cost of modules hugely and ties in well with incentives for locally incorporated manufacturing entities, which can now commence manufacturing by 31 March 2024," he added.