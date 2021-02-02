India needs to look beyond the 137% spending hike to fix its public healthcare

Historically, India’s priority on health spending has been modest. Nearly a third of it comes from the Centre, but the ministry of health and family welfare got just around 0.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) for much of the last decade. Even including states’ health budgets, this goes up only to around 4% of GDP, shows World Health Organization (WHO) data for 2018. This was more than regional neighbours Pakistan and Bangladesh, but lagged China (5%) and developed countries such as the UK (10%) and the US (17%).