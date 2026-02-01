Budget 2026: Centre to create rare-earth mineral corridors in four states

Building on its ₹7,280-crore incentive package for manufacturing rare-earth magnets in India, the Centre will create four rare-earth mineral corridors in Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget 2026 speech.

The Budget 2026 announcement follows the Union cabinet’s approval of a ₹7,280-crore fund to support the domestic production of rare-earth magnets. The fund will back the establishment of five manufacturing plants and provide sales-linked incentives for every kilogramme of magnets sold.

Also Read | Union Budget 2026: Govt proposes scheme to revive 200 legacy industrial clusters

India has one of the world’s largest rare-earth deposits, estimated at about 6.9 million tonnes.

However, the manufacturing of rare-earth magnets is an energy-intensive and toxic-waste-generating value chain. It begins with mining rare-earth oxides, which are processed into alloys and later converted into magnets.

Self-reliance push The government push comes after India’s automobile sector faced shortages of rare-earth magnets in 2025. Starting in April 2025, China, which controls more than 90% of the global rare-earth magnet supply, imposed restrictions on the export of rare-earth magnets, disrupting manufacturing in India.

To counter this dependence, India is seeking to indigenize the rare-earth magnet supply chain, beginning with the mineral monazite.

State-run Indian Rare Earths Ltd (IREL) is the sole producer of rare-earth oxides and magnets in the country and will supply 500 tonnes of rare-earth oxides to manufacturers under the ₹7,280-crore scheme.

Saket Mehra, partner at consulting firm Grant Thornton Bharat, said Sitharaman's announcement is in line with the objective of reducing import dependency for the electric-vehicle ecosystem in the country.