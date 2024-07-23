India Rising Budget 2024: Best Budget announcement primer

  • The first budget of Modi 3.0 has set the policy directions for the next five years. The finance minister has struck to the path of fiscal prudence but has ensured that sectors that need help get the necessary resources

N Madhavan
Published23 Jul 2024, 07:18 PM IST
Mint brings you a special edition of Budget 2024, containing the key takeaways, how it has impacted various sectors, who has benefitted and who has not, broad budget numbers and what has become cheaper and what has just turned costly. The first budget of Modi 3.0 has set the policy directions for the next five years. The finance minister has struck to the path of fiscal prudence but has ensured that sectors that need help get the necessary resources to ensure a rapid and equitable economic growth.

To read the full text, download the newsletter here.

