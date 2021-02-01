The country's largest vaccine manufacturer, Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla welcomed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2021 speech in which she allocated ₹35,000 crore on Covid-19 vaccination for the fiscal year 2021-22.

"We welcome Finance Minister's emphasis on healthcare spending and immunization especially for COVID-19 and the pneumococcal vaccines as this will help India recover rapidly from this pandemic," said Poonawalla.

Taking to Twitter, the Serum chief also said, "...this is the best investment any country can make. A healthier India is a more productive India."

Great #Budget2021 announcements, @nsitharaman Ji, especially on healthcare and vaccines; this is the best investment any country can make. A healthier India is a more productive India. — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) February 1, 2021

Poonawalla's company is locally producing Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine "Covishield," which is now being inoculated on healthcare workers in the country under its mega vaccination drive.

The government on Monday proposed a budget outlay of ₹2,23,846 crore for health and well being in 2021-2022, an increase of 137 per cent from the previous year, with ₹35,000 crore earmarked for COVID-19 vaccine in the upcoming fiscal.

Presenting the budget, Sitharaman positioned health and well being as one of the 6 crucial pillars of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-reliant India).

"Health and well being have formed the topmost priority of the Union Government during the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. It is the foremost of the six crucial pillars that form foundation of the Union Budget," she said.

"I have provided ₹35,000 crores for COVID-19 vaccine in BE 2021-22. I am committed to provide further funds if required," she said.

The Finance Minister also added that the government is committed to providing more funds in order to contain the Coronavirus pandemic spread in the country and provide the smooth drive for the vaccination scheme.

Underscoring the significant importance of health and well being for the growth and development of the country, the budget allocation for the same has been increased to ₹2,23,846 crore in budget estimate 2021-22 as against this year’s budget estimate of ₹94,452 crore.

In the Union budget, ₹71268.77 crore has been allocated to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as against ₹65,011.8 crore allocated in 2020-2021. However, later the budget was revised and increased to 78866 crore because of COVID-19.

The minister also announced that a new centrally sponsored scheme, Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana, will be launched with an outlay of about 64,180 crore over 6 years.

The pneumococcal vaccine, a Made-i- India product, is limited to only 5 states at present. It will now be rolled out across the country. "It will avert more than 50,000 child deaths annually," she said.

Investment in health infrastructure in budget 2021-22 has increased substantially, Sitharaman said.

"Progressively, as institutions absorb more, we shall commit more," she said

India had earlier in January approved two vaccines -- Oxford's Covishield manufactured by SII and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin -- for restricted emergency use. The country launched its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16 in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the world's largest inoculation programme with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.

