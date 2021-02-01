Indian bonds tumble on near-record borrowing, focus turns to RBI

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond rose sixteen basis points to close at 6.06%, its biggest jump since May, while the rupee declined 0.1% to 73.0275 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday outlined a gross borrowing plan of 12 trillion rupees ($164 billion). The announced plan for the 12 months starting April was more than the 10.6 trillion rupees estimated in a Bloomberg Survey of fifteen analysts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}